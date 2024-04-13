Steel City Con 2024 kicks off at Monroeville Convention Center

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A month after officials announced it would stay open and not become a Hobby Lobby, the Monroeville Convention Center is hosting its first con of the season.

“We’re bringing so many people in here,” co-owner of Steel City Con Bob Stein said. “The future was in question, but we had great support from the city of Monroeville and Visit Monroeville. We were able to save the convention center and we’re happy to be here.”

The convention center was packed with people Friday evening. Monroeville officials estimate 18,000 people will visit.

“I actually did a petition and I had over 1500 signatures,” con-goer Jacob from Turtle Creek told us. He says he never misses a Steel City Con and worked hard to save the convention center.

“I followed it extensively and was very concerned when I heard the news and was so happy to hear the convention center was saved,” Joe Kindle said.

Kindle owns Hollywood Joe’s Memorabilia and has been selling his wares at Steel City Con for decades. The convention is put on three times a year.

“That was my fear. That if they moved downtown, they’d only be able to do it once a year,” he said.

Channel 11 also reached out to Mayor Nick Gresock. He sent us a statement saying:

“The Monroeville Convention Center is a major community asset and we are grateful to see it remain open in our community. We are excited to have Steel City Con here this weekend and the fun it brings. We are expecting 18,000 people in our community, our hotels are full, and our restaurants will be busy. The convention center has such a positive impact on Monroeville and we plan to keep it open for many years to come.”

Steel City Con runs through Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group