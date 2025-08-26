Steeler from Pittsburgh International Airport wins TSA’s Cutest Canine Contest

Steeler, a 2-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever from Pittsburgh International Airport, has been voted the Transportation Security Administration’s top dog for 2025.

The announcement was made Tuesday on National Dog Day, following a nationwide contest held by TSA on social media where the public voted for the agency’s cutest canine. Steeler emerged victorious among four finalists, each representing a different region of the nation.

‘Our explosives detection canines and their handlers play a critical role in protecting the nation’s transportation systems,’ said TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl. ‘Congratulations to Steeler and thank you to the approximately 1,000 TSA canine teams who keep America and the traveling public safe.’

Steeler works alongside his handler, Mark Smith, at Pittsburgh International Airport, providing explosives detection capabilities as part of TSA’s multilayered security approach. Despite being on the job for just over a year, Steeler is already making a significant impact at the airport.

Steeler enjoys fetching balls, playing with a tug rope and eating jumbo hot dogs. He and the rest of his litter were born on Super Bowl Sunday 2023 and were all named after NFL teams.

Steeler will be featured on the front cover of TSA’s 2026 Canine Calendar, scheduled for release in December.

