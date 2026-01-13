Steelers 2026 NFL Draft Pick Slot Finalized

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft slot for the 2026 NFL Draft is now finalized after Monday night’s Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.

The Steelers hold the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers held the 21st overall pick in the draft last year, as well. Before that, the last No. 21 overall pick was in 1990. Tight end Eric Green out of Liberty was the selection. Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann (1974), linebacker Robin Cole (1977), defensive tackle Gabriel Rivera (1983) and Derrick Harmon (2025) are the other 21st overall picks in franchise history.

