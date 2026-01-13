Steelers stifled by Texans defense in latest playoff loss

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went from possibly having the ball deep in their opponent’s territory with a chance of going up to watching the Houston Texans carry an advantage too far for them to track down.

After a 30-6 Wild Card loss, Mike Tomlin’s team is still searching for its first playoff win since 2017.

Down 10-6 with under 13 minutes to go, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers launched a deep ball down the left sideline, trying to connect with Calvin Austin III. It caromed off Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter’s hand, jumping back into the air for Austin to try to lay out for.

Austin was a fraction of a second too late, as the ball bounced off the grass into his hands.

Two plays later, Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. surged around Dylan Cook and slapped the ball out of Rodgers’ cock back. Sheldon Rankins plucked it off the ground and rumbled 33 yards to the end zone, leaving the Acrisure Stadium crowd stunned.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group