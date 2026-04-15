Steelers Add to Short List of Pre-Draft QB Visits

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their homework on the quarterback position ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, recently hosting Drew Allar for a pre-draft visit. Notably, Allar becomes just the second quarterback Pittsburgh has brought in, alongside Carson Beck, signaling a more focused and deliberate evaluation at the position. With long-term questions surrounding stability under center, the visit points to the Steelers exploring options that could shape the future of the offense.

Coming out of Penn State, Allar brings prototypical size and arm talent that has kept him firmly on the radar of NFL teams. At 6’5” with a strong frame, he’s known for his ability to push the ball downfield and make throws to all levels of the field. Over his college career, Allar showed steady development as a passer, improving his decision-making and command of the offense while competing in the Big Ten.

His senior season was cut short due to a broken left ankle, but in 6 games he threw for 1100 yards, 8 TD’s, and 3 INT’s. In his junior season he threw for 3327 yards, 24 TD’s, and 8 INT’s. His combination of physical tools and experience in a pro-style system makes him an intriguing evaluation.

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