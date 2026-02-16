Steelers among most-fined NFL teams in 2025

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $749,747 during the 2025–26 season — the second-highest total in the NFL, according to new data from The Action Network. Only the Washington Commanders ($1.49 millon) lost more money to league discipline.

The Steelers had 18 total infractions (second-most in the NFL). The Steelers’ $749,747 in total fines accounted for nearly 9% of all league-wide fine money.

The Steelers were the third-most fined team in the NFL during the 2024 season. In the last three seasons, the Steelers have been in the top 3 among most-fined teams. The Steelers were the most-fined team in the NFL in 2023, with fines totaling $478,091.

At the player level, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was responsible for a substantial share of Pittsburgh’s total, losing over $582,000 following a two-game suspension and multiple conduct-related fines — making him one of the most financially penalized repeat offenders in the league this season.

