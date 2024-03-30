Steelers announce offseason workouts schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the dates for its 2024 offseason programs.

The team’s offseason starts on April 15, which officially kicks off the 2024 season. This is when players can report for voluntary workouts limited to strength and conditioning and rehabilitation.

Next, the Steelers hold voluntary on-field OTA sessions on May 21-23, May 28-30, and June 3-6.

A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 11-June 13.

There will also be a rookie mini-camp following the 2024 NFL Draft, but dates for that have not yet been finalized.

