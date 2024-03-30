Local

Steelers announce offseason workouts schedule

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers FILE: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the dates for its 2024 offseason programs.

The team’s offseason starts on April 15, which officially kicks off the 2024 season. This is when players can report for voluntary workouts limited to strength and conditioning and rehabilitation.

Next, the Steelers hold voluntary on-field OTA sessions on May 21-23, May 28-30, and June 3-6.

A mandatory mini-camp will be held on June 11-June 13.

There will also be a rookie mini-camp following the 2024 NFL Draft, but dates for that have not yet been finalized.

