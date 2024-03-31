Steelers assistant offensive line coach watches Zach Frazier at Pro Day

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

A month after impressing scouts in drills at the NFL Combine, Zach Frazier performed admirably again at the Big 12 Pro Day event on Saturday. And the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to be watching this one closely. And they were, as assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams attended the workout, according to Alex Kozora

And in the video shared by Kozora, Williams can be seen talking to Frazier. That’s not super surprising. Williams helped coach the offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl, so his attendance at this event was not stunning. And neither is their interest in Frazier, one of the top centers in the class.

Frazier, who held off on running the 40 in Indianapolis and promised to do it at the Big 12 Pro Day, was clocked at a 5.24 40-yard dash.

