Steelers backup quarterback ‘jumped and robbed’ in Ireland, according to a report

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says backup quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is on injured reserve, was robbed on Friday night. He suffered “minor injuries” but is ok and with the team.

NFL Network obtained a statement from Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten that said, “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

The Steelers are in Dublin to play the first regular-season NFL game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.

