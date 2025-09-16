Steelers bench rookie after game-changing gaffe

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed during his Tuesday press conference that rookie running back Kaleb Johnson will not be the team’s kickoff returner in the short term, but said he is open to him earning back that role in the future.

It wasn’t the sole reason for Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but Johnson’s crucial mishap on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter was a game-altering play.

The kickoff landed at the 10-yard line and roll into the end zone. Rather than retreat to down it for a touchback, Johnson headed toward his sideline, appearing to believe he wasn’t required to retrieve it.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group