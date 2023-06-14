Local

Steelers Bring Ex-WPIAL, WVU Linebacker in for Tryout

Nick Kwiatkoski Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited former Bethel Park and West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski as a tryout for their mandatory minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex this week.

Kwiatkoski, 30, is a Pittsburgh native. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound linebacker has played seven NFL seasons since joining the Chicago Bears in fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Kwiatkoski played in 57 games and made 22 starts over four seasons with Chicago, playing inside linebacker in the Bears’ 3-4 scheme. He had his most productive season in 2019, when he made eight starts, and recorded career highs with 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

