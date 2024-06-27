Steelers’ Cam and Connor Heyward serve up meal at Pittsburgh food bank

More than 50 kids and parents got a surprise visit while eating lunch at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Wednesday.

Cam and Connor Heyward served up tacos and fruit to promote Coen Markets’ partnership with the food bank. Now through Labor Day, Coen will donate a portion of every tank of gas sold to the food bank.

The Heywards were some of the first to visit the Food Bank’s new Summer Youth Cafe site at the Food Bank warehouse, where any child 18 and under can get a meal for free while school is out of session.

