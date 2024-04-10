Steelers Cam Heyward recognized with proclamation celebrating Walter Payton Man of the Year

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward was recognized Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh.

Mayor Ed Gainey issued a proclamation celebrating the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

>> Steelers’ Cam Heyward wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Heyward was named Man of the Year in February after being nominated for the award six times.

The award is the NFL’s most prestigious honor for players who contribute on the field and in their communities.

Heyward gives back to Pittsburgh in many ways, through his foundation that supports programs like Pittsburgh is Stronger than Cancer, Suiting Up for Success, the Caring Place and Voices of Hope Scholarship. Or, through “Cam’s Kindness Week” where he reaches out to different areas daily.

