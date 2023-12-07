Steelers can knock Patriots out of playoffs with win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can eliminate the New England Patriots from contention for the playoffs in their Week 14 game on Thursday Night Football.

The 2-10 Patriots are holding on in last place in the AFC, and could be the second team overall eliminated from postseason contention this year. The 1-11 Carolina Panthers have already had their playoff hopes dashed.

The Steelers will eliminate the Patriots with either a win or a tie at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. That would mean no playoffs for the first time in consecutive seasons for the Patriots since 1999 and 2000. The Pats have missed the postseason in two of the last three seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 season.

