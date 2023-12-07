Local

Steelers can knock Patriots out of playoffs with win

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Trubisky Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) prepares to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright) (Don Wright/AP)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can eliminate the New England Patriots from contention for the playoffs in their Week 14 game on Thursday Night Football.

The 2-10 Patriots are holding on in last place in the AFC, and could be the second team overall eliminated from postseason contention this year. The 1-11 Carolina Panthers have already had their playoff hopes dashed.

The Steelers will eliminate the Patriots with either a win or a tie at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. That would mean no playoffs for the first time in consecutive seasons for the Patriots since 1999 and 2000. The Pats have missed the postseason in two of the last three seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 season.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: City of Pittsburgh hires renowned doctor to review high profile case
  • Man shot by Attorney General agents after fight at Pittsburgh Greyhound station, police say
  • Woman says she was robbed at Carrick ATM; 2nd robbery at shopping center in a week
  • VIDEO: Clemente Bridge set to reopen on New Year’s Eve
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read