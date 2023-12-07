Woman says she was robbed at Carrick ATM; 2nd robbery at shopping center in a week

PITTSBURGH — A woman was at an ATM in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Monday morning when she says three people got out of a car and demanded she hand over her cash.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond found out this is the second robbery that’s happened in the Carrick Shopping Center in a week.

“Within the next week, someone else will get robbed up here guarantee,” said Ted Fricke.

Ted Fricke gets coffee in the Carrick Shopping Center every day. After that, he sits and watches.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Fricke. “All I know is it’s a mess.”

On Monday morning, two people who were using a PNC ATM off of Brownsville Road in Carrick were targeted.

“They jumped out on her at gunpoint and took her money,” said Fricke. “She got the plate, but when they ran the plate the car came back stolen.”

Then, a few hours later, a man was approached.

“He showed them a zero balance on his receipt, and they left him alone,” said Fricke.

“I’ve never had any real problems,” said Brad Bogdanski. “I think the area is safe for the most part. You have a few troublemakers.”

In an e-mail, PNC Bank said it doesn’t comment on law enforcement investigations. Pittsburgh police are also investigating another robbery involving a Pizza Hut employee. On November 27, a juvenile threw a wrench at this employee and stole a money bag. She had just made a deposit.

“They could have hurt her over a lousy $7,” said Fricke.

This is the same shopping plaza where a fight broke out involving nearly 100 students last September. The problems with underage kids prompted stores to implement new policies. Some even keep their doors locked during the day.

Several people who work in the Carrick Shopping Center said Pittsburgh Police officers stopped by the day after the ATM robbery happened to just check in on them. They hope that continues.

