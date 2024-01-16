Steelers can’t overcome brutal start, lose to Bills, 31-17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their 2023 season come to a close with a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoffs on Monday.

The Steelers spotted the Bills a three-score lead with a disastrous first quarter. Mason Rudolph threw his first interception since taking over as the Steelers’ starter and George Pickens fumbled the ball, setting the Bills up with two short fields in their first four possessions.

The Pittsburgh defense could do little to slow down Josh Allen and company, who were nearly perfect after spending much of the season allowing lesser opponents to hang around. Allen threw an NFL-high 18 interceptions in 2023, but he took care of the football through blustery conditions on Monday evening, never allowing the Steelers to claw back into the game.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group