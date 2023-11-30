Steelers, City of Pittsburgh express interest to NFL in hosting future draft

PITTSBURGH — Could Pittsburgh be a future host of the NFL Draft?

On Nov. 30, the Steelers said the team and the city expressed their interest to the NFL to host an upcoming draft.

“We have submitted our indication to the NFL office of the Steelers’ and city’s desire to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh,” Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said. “We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades.”

Pittsburgh could be chosen as a host for the NFL Draft in either 2026 or 2027, according to NFL spokesman Kevin McCarthy. The decision could be made at the league meetings in May of next year.

McCarthy said that Pittsburgh is one of several cities that are interested in hosting the draft.

“The city that hosts the draft becomes the epicenter of the sports and entertainment world for that week,” said McCarthy. “So, competition is stiff. Clubs have been able to use the draft to bring in fans certainly of other NFL teams and colleges and certainly Pittsburgh would be a potentially attractive candidate for a couple of different reasons. Obviously, the Rooney family, the Steelers organization, the passionate fan base throughout the NFL level, but also the collegiate level. Other fan bases could drive into the city. It’s easily accessible by planes, as well. Also, local government and community corporate support certainly is another big factor perceived by the league office as it looks at potential sites.”

The Steelers said that Pittsburgh would be an ideal spot given the tradition of the Steelers organization and the region’s history within the game. In addition, the first professional football game took place when the Allegheny Athletic Association’s football team defeated the Pittsburgh Athletic Club on Nov. 12, 1982.

If the draft is held in Pittsburgh, the team said the plan would be to hold the event on the North Shore near Stage AE.

Pittsburgh previously hosted an NFL Draft in 1947.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group