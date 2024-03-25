Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explains why he named a starter at quarterback

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an entirely new quarterback room in 2024, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields joining the room amid the departures of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky.

The Steelers will not release a depth chart for the 2024 season until the first week of August, but head coach Mike Tomlin has already decided to announce that one of his new acquisitions will be starting the offseason ahead of the other.

Tomlin has decided, that at least for the early part of the offseason, Wilson will be his team’s starting quarterback. He didn’t have to make that announcement or tell his team that one player would be starting ahead of the other.

