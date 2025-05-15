Steelers to commemorate 50th year of Terrible Towel in 2025

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onSteelersNOW.com.

The 2025 season will be a special one for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Terrible Towel will celebrate its 50th birthday. President Art Rooney II says fans should be prepared to commemorate it.

“We’ll have a little celebration during the season for the 50th year of the Terrible Towel,” Rooney said.

The Terrible Towel was created by legendary sports broadcaster Myron Cope on Dec. 27, 1975. He was attempting to excite the fan base ahead of a playoff game when he came up with the idea, imploring fans to bring their yellow dish towels to the game and wave them with pride.

It has since become an icon and the perfect backdrop to some of the biggest moments in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

