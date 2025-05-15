Local

Steelers to commemorate 50th year of Terrible Towel in 2025

By Aaron Becker
Steelers Fans Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their Terrible Towels during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Aaron Becker

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onSteelersNOW.com.

The 2025 season will be a special one for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Terrible Towel will celebrate its 50th birthday. President Art Rooney II says fans should be prepared to commemorate it.

“We’ll have a little celebration during the season for the 50th year of the Terrible Towel,” Rooney said.

The Terrible Towel was created by legendary sports broadcaster Myron Cope on Dec. 27, 1975. He was attempting to excite the fan base ahead of a playoff game when he came up with the idea, imploring fans to bring their yellow dish towels to the game and wave them with pride.

It has since become an icon and the perfect backdrop to some of the biggest moments in Pittsburgh Steelers history.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read