Steelers cornerback named to 2025 NFL All-Pro Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense failed to meet the high expectations many had for it entering the 2025 season. However, there were a few bright spots in the unit and one has even been named among the best players at his position.

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been named to Pro Football Network’s 2025 NFL All-Pro Team.

“Holding down the perimeter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. led all cornerbacks with a stellar 95.3 CB Impact score,” Jacob Infante of PFSN wrote. “He allowed a passer rating of just 56.2 in coverage, deflected 11 passes, and allowed completions on fewer than half of his targeted passes.”

Porter, 25, does seem to have taken his game to another level this season. In 14 games, the third-year cornerback recorded 52 tackles, his first career sack, one interception and a career-high 14 passes defensed.

