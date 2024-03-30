Steelers could keep another Pitt player in Pittsburgh in M.J. Devonshire

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting former Pitt and Aliquippa cornerback M.J. Devonshire on a pre-draft visit, he told Steelers Now at Pitt’s pro day on Wednesday.

Devonshire, a 5-foot-10 3/4, 186-pound cornerback, played almost exclusively outside cornerback in Pitt’s quarters scheme the last three seasons, but projects to play either inside or outside cornerback at the NFL level. And it is certainly possible that the team sees him as a legitimate Day 3 option. Devonshire cut his teeth against Jordan Addison in Pitt practices, and it helped spurn him into a hot name in the ACC.

“That whole spring I was out there, and it was me and Jordan Addison one-on-one, and he ended up going on to win the Biletnikoff, so it ultimately made me better and helped me sharpen the tools that I’m going to need this week and going forward,” Devonshire said.

It was that experience matching up with Addison, which goes hand-in-hand with his three seasons playing on an island (lots of press, man coverage) at Pitt, that helped him stand out at the Shrine Bowl in January.

