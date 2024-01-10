Steelers dealing with 5 significant injuries

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started out their practice week with some positive news. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick continued to work on the practice field, being a full participant in his first action, and that continues to put him on pace to play.

Fitzpatrick suffered a left knee injury during the second quarter of the Steelers’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to practice for the first time last week, and was listed as questionable to play against the Baltimore Ravens, but was ruled inactive just before the game.

Fitzpatrick said after the game that he plans to play against the Bills this week, and Tomlin feels confident that will be the case.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group