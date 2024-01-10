Local

Steelers dealing with 5 significant injuries

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Ravens Football Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started out their practice week with some positive news. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick continued to work on the practice field, being a full participant in his first action, and that continues to put him on pace to play.

Fitzpatrick suffered a left knee injury during the second quarter of the Steelers’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to practice for the first time last week, and was listed as questionable to play against the Baltimore Ravens, but was ruled inactive just before the game.

Fitzpatrick said after the game that he plans to play against the Bills this week, and Tomlin feels confident that will be the case.

