Steelers’ Dean Lowry addresses knee injury in heartfelt post

For the first time since suffering an injury during training camp last week, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dean Lowry addressed his situation on Tuesday.

A 10th-year veteran, Lowry posted a picture on Instagram, explaining the extent of his injury and how he’s processing it.

“During a training camp practice last week I sustained an ACL injury that will likely end my season,” Lowry wrote. “Hard to comprehend the thoughts and emotions I have felt since then. Heartbroken I won’t get to fully experience the highs and lows of an NFL season with a group I love going to work with. The risks associated with this game and the unique aspect of a football team are what make this sport like no other...”

