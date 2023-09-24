Steelers defense promises to sack Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Steelers have become aware of a critical stat that the Raiders offense is proud of this season. So far, Jimmy Garappolo has yet to get sacked by an opposing defense. The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos could not crack the code. A lot of it comes down to the quickness in which they got rid of the football, on top of some solid pass protection from their tackles, Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor on the field. However, that challenge will likely help swing the game in one team’s favor. The Steelers need to get to Garappolo.

You can watch our Black & Gold Zone pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. Sunday on Channel 11 ahead of the Steelers vs. Raiders matchup on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.

The Steelers are looking to be the first, with all-everything outside linebacker T.J. Watt leading the charge. But he sees a tough test in that regard. Even for Watt and Highsmith, the maximum protection the Raiders run, along with chips, makes it hard to throw off the rhythm the offense has on a down-to-down basis.

“It’s them being able to run the ball and being in manageable downs and not having to drop back and pass as much,” Watt said. “They use max protection. He’s getting the ball out quickly.”

