Penn Hills Police cruiser crashes into house in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills Police cruiser crashed into a house in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Standard Avenue at around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group