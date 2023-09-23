Penn Hills Police cruiser crashes into house in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills Police cruiser crashed into a house in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.
Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Standard Avenue at around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday.
No injuries are reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
