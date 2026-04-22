Steelers fans travel from United Kingdom for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Mark Hanson has been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan for more than 30 years, watching the team from his home north of London.

“I’ve seen the Steelers play before on the road, but to just be here in Pittsburgh for this week, it’s just a dream come true,” Hanson said. “We got here on Sunday, flew in, went straight over to Shadyside.”

Hanson and Kathy Harriman are still taking it all in, enjoying the pre-Draft experience, which for them includes using Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses.

This week, riders can take advantage of Football Flyer bus routes, coming from neighborhoods in the North, South, East, and West, traveling directly to the draft campus, free of charge.

All four Football Flyers will drop off and pick up passengers near Point State Park in Downtown and near PNC Park on the North Shore.

“Not really had any problems, other than, you’ll have a few late buses here and there, but that’s par for the course, I think,” said Hanson.

VisitPittsburgh recommends the North Side T station if you’re planning to attend Draft events on the North Shore. While it isn’t exactly the London Underground, the couple is keeping an open mind about the best ways to get around and said they’d give it a shot, as part of the Pittsburgh NFL Draft experience.

“Absolutely, yeah, anything, as long as we can get to where we need to be,” Harriman said.

The Allegheny Station will be closed until the Draft is over.

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