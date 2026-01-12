Steelers home playoff game should have significant economic impact

PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host the first NFL playoff game in Pittsburgh in years, expectations on economic impact are high.

Technically, the last time the Steelers hosted a postseason game was in January 2021, when the team played, and ultimately lost to, the Cleveland Browns. However, fans will remember that was a Covid-disrupted season, and that game was played in front of a virtually empty stadium.

For a game that was played in front of fans, you have to go all the way back to January 2017.

So it has been nearly a decade since fans have been able to storm the North Shore for playoff football. That will change on Monday, Jan. 13, when the Steelers, AFC Division champions, host the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.

Estimates for how much will be generated from the game vary, but all agree it will have a big impact.

According to Jerad Bachar, CEO of VisitPittsburgh, for Steelers home games, the city can expect about $22 million in direct spending, but for a playoff game, it’s even more.’

