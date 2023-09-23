Steelers injury updates: Minkah Fitzpatrick, 4 others will play

LAS VEGAS — The Steelers injury report looks pretty clean. The team will be mostly healthy heading into their Week 3 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski did not practice again on Friday with a concussion, which will rule him out for the game. But he is the only player with an injury designation.

With Olszewski out, Dez Fitzpatrick will make his season debut at wide receiver. Fitzpatrick and Miles Boykin will see more time against the Raiders regarding the depth chart. The Steelers could look to elevate Simi Fehoko, Jacob Copeland, or Deuce Watts from the practice squad as a sixth receiver.

You can watch our Black & Gold Zone pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. Sunday on Channel 11 ahead of the Steelers vs. Raiders matchup on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is dealing with a chest bruise, will play. His counterpart on the other side, Damontae Kazee, dealt with a calf injury for most of the week but will play. Edge rusher Markus Golden has a knee injury but said that it is minor and he will play.

