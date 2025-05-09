Steelers ink quarterback to 4-year contract

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers and quarterback Will Howard have agreed to terms on a rookie contract, the team announced on Friday.

The Steelers selected the Ohio State quarterback with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Howard brings a rare championship pedigree to Pittsburgh after leading the Buckeyes to a national title in his senior season, during which he threw for over 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He began his college career at Kansas State before transferring to Columbus after two seasons.

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Howard boasts ideal size for an NFL signal-caller. He also brings dual-threat capability, having rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns with the Scarlet and Gray. He was ranked No. 122 overall player on Pro Football Focus’ big board.

Howard played in a pro-style system under offensive coordinator and former NFL head coach Chip Kelly, where he executed full-field reads and multi-layered progressions. The Steelers were reportedly interested in him throughout the draft process, with general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin both attending his pro day.

