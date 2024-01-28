Steelers to interview former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for OC job

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interviewing former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Sunday, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Smith just was fired by the Falcons after three unsuccessful seasons as their head coach. In three seasons running the show in Atlanta, Smith went 7-10 in each season, finishing no better than third in the NFC South.

He also was unable to find and develop a quarterback to replace franchise mainstay Matt Ryan. Smith brought Marcus Mariota, who had been with him with the Tennessee Titans, to Atlanta and also used a third-round draft pick on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and brought in free agent Taylor Heinicke, but none proved to be an answer at quarterback.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group