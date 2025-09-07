Steelers at Jets Gameday: Everything you need to know

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open up their 2025 season on Sunday with a trip to visit the New York Jets.

Here are the latest betting lines for the game that kicks off at 1 p.m.: Steelers -3, Steelers -148, over/under 37.5

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig is questionable with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason. Quarterback Skylar Thompson is questionable with a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is out with a knee sprain.

The Steelers elevated cornerback James Pierre from the practice squad.

STEELERS-JETS SERIES

The Steelers are 21-7 all-time against the Jets, but have lost three of the five games. The Steelers crushed the Jets in Pittsburgh last fall. Before that, they lost in the Meadowlands in 2019, 16-10 and in 2014, 20-13.

The Steelers are 10-5 against the Jets in New York, but have lost four of the last five in the Meadowlands. They are 1-2 against the Jets at MetLife Stadium since in opened in 2010.

