Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. will meet with fans at Dick’s House of Sport in Ross Township this weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 18-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik/AP)

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa.. — Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. will meet with fans and sign autographs at Dick’s House of Sport in Ross Township on Saturday.

From 3 to 4 p.m., Porter will be signing complimentary player cards or items purchased in-store on the day of the event.

A limited number of fans will be able to meet Porter and 150 wristbands will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Most Read