Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. will meet with fans at Dick’s House of Sport in Ross Township this weekend

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa.. — Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. will meet with fans and sign autographs at Dick’s House of Sport in Ross Township on Saturday.

From 3 to 4 p.m., Porter will be signing complimentary player cards or items purchased in-store on the day of the event.

A limited number of fans will be able to meet Porter and 150 wristbands will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

