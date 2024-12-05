Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi nominated for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH — Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been nominated for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Steelers’ Cameron Heyward, the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year, surprised Ogunjobi with the news.

“I have had the privilege of winning this award,” said Heyward as he made the announcement. “It’s about what Walter Payton stands for, being a good man on the field, off the field. (Larry) does a lot, doesn’t say a lot, but we get the privilege of seeing all of his work.”

The Steelers said Ogunjobi was humbled by the honor.

“We’ve got an obligation to give,” said Ogunjobi during the meeting. “God has blessed us in tremendous ways. Our opportunity to give back to people is big. When you have an opportunity to put the light somewhere other than yourself, you have a chance to really make a difference. Let this be an example, anybody can do it, you guys can do it. Keep striving for greatness.”

Ogunjobi is hoping to set an example for younger players.

“I think it’s very important because when you’re in a space, and obviously we we’re all about football and doing what we’ve got to do to win and make plays, and that’s amazingly important,” he said. “But at the same time, giving back and helping others and being a light in this world I think is just as important as well.”

The award, which is often described as the NFL’s most prestigious accolade, is presented annually to a player who displays excellence on and off the field. It was established in 1970, but renamed in 1999 after Chicago Bears great Walter Payton.

Ogunjobi could become the first Nigerian-born player to win the award.

