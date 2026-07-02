Steelers legend Hines Ward to star in new documentary

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will star in a new documentary called SEC Storied: “Becoming Hines Ward.”

The documentary reveals the untold story of Ward’s upbringing. The film, directed by Jeremy Williams, debuts Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

“This isn’t just a football story,” Williams said in an ESPN press release. “Underneath the Super Bowl wins and NFL career was a really personal story about identity, family and belonging. The more we dug in, the more we realized how much he had overcome – not just as an athlete, but as a biracial kid growing up between cultures and later becoming an unexpected symbol of hope in South Korea.”

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