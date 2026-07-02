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Steelers legend Hines Ward to star in new documentary

By Chris Ward, Steelers Now
Hines Ward, Drew Coleman FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Drew Coleman (30) after making a catch in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Hines Ward, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File) (Don Wright/AP)
By Chris Ward, Steelers Now

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will star in a new documentary called SEC Storied: “Becoming Hines Ward.”

The documentary reveals the untold story of Ward’s upbringing. The film, directed by Jeremy Williams, debuts Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

“This isn’t just a football story,” Williams said in an ESPN press release. “Underneath the Super Bowl wins and NFL career was a really personal story about identity, family and belonging. The more we dug in, the more we realized how much he had overcome – not just as an athlete, but as a biracial kid growing up between cultures and later becoming an unexpected symbol of hope in South Korea.”

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

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