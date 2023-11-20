Steelers line: Narrow favorites against Bengals

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

After losing to rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Steelers will once again be on the road against a divisional opponent and facing an inexperienced quarterback in Week 12, when they are scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bengals — who will be without starter Joe Burrow for the rest of the 2023 season.

Against the Steelers, the Bengals are expected to start Jake Browning, who filled in for Burrow after he was injured during last Thursday’s Bengals loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Browning is older than Thompson-Robinson, but even less experienced, as the 27-year-old will be making his first career start.

With the journeyman backup under center and a defense much less frightening than Cleveland’s unit, the Vegas oddsmakers like the Steelers’ chances of coming out of Cincinnati with a win. The Steelers opened as one-point favorites in lines posted on Sunday night. The over/under total for the game is 34.5 and the Steelers are -120 on a moneyline bet.

