Steelers linebacker awarded for courage after returning from injury

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, the team announced on Tuesday.

Holcomb returned to action this season after a devastating knee injury that he suffered in 2023. The injury threatened Holcomb’s career and required well over a year of rehabilitation, but he returned to the Pittsburgh lineup this fall and has played a regular role on the defense in his return to action.

“Honestly, I was just excited to be able to get an opportunity to get out there and play the game that I love,” Holcomb said after his first start post-injury against the New England Patriots in Week 2. “Definitely not taking any play for granted anymore. It was a long journey. It was a hell of a journey. There were days that it sucked.”

