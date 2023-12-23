Steelers lose critical linebacker Elandon Roberts to injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost another member of the interior of their defense when inside linebacker Elandon Roberts left his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday after taking a hard hit in the second quarter.

Roberts made the tackle on a first-down pass from Bengals quarterback Jake Browning to rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. He was slow to get up after making the tackle. Roberts was taken to the medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline and then to the Steelers locker room for further evaluation. Trainers were working on his left shoulder area.

The team first announced that Roberts was doubtful to return to the game with a pectoral injury, before later downgrading him to out.

