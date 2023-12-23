Woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Carnegie, police say

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in an Allegheny County borough.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 officials learned of a stabbing in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue in Carnegie around midnight.

First responders found a woman stabbed multiple times. Police say she was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident, and anyone with information should call the County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

