Steelers lose ILB Kwon Alexander to injury

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Kwon Alexander Steelers FILE Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) celebrates after a tackle during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Already down one inside linebacker, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have lost another on the second drive of the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a leg injury on the opening defensive possession of the game for the Steelers against the Packers. He has been listed as questionable to return.

Alexander was slow to get up after a passing play. Trainers came out to examine him on the field. He got up under his own power and walked off the field for further examination, first in the blue medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline and then was taken to the locker room.

