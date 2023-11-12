Steelers lose ILB Kwon Alexander to injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Already down one inside linebacker, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have lost another on the second drive of the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a leg injury on the opening defensive possession of the game for the Steelers against the Packers. He has been listed as questionable to return.

Alexander was slow to get up after a passing play. Trainers came out to examine him on the field. He got up under his own power and walked off the field for further examination, first in the blue medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline and then was taken to the locker room.

