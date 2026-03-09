Local

Steelers lose MVP RB Kenneth Gainwell in free agency

By Brendan Howe, Steelers Now
Bengals Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after his touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) (Peter Joneleit/AP)
By Brendan Howe, Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Kenneth Gainwell earned the Pittsburgh Steelers’ team MVP award during his first season in black and gold. It turns out it’ll be the versatile tailback’s only go-round alongside Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.

According to multiple reports, Gainwell is signing a two-year, $14 million free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gainwell totaled 1,656 all-purpose yards last season, a figure that ranked sixth in the AFC. Spotrac tabbed Gainwell as having the market for a two-year, $5.9 million contract, which Todd Bowles’ team obviously surpassed.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read