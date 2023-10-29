Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out with rib injury

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an apparent injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being hit hard and slammed into the turf on a screen play. The ball ended up being batted down for an incomplete pass. Pickett remained down and backup Mitch Trubisky came into the game. He immediately went into the locker room for the half as the Steelers trailed 9-3 heading into halftime.

Pickett was evaluated for a rib injury and was initially expected to return for the second half, but was then ruled out. Mitch Trubisky replaced him.

The hit came from defensive end Adam Gotsis. Pittsburgh tried to kick a field goal but was called for a penalty, thus knocking them back further. Chris Boswell would miss a 61-yard attempt. If Pickett can return, he may wear a flak jacket, as it appears that Pickett suffered a rib injury. If not, Mitch Trubisky will lead the way for the team as they try to fight back into it. Minkah Fitzpatrick was already ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury.

