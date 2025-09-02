Steelers name four team captains for 2025 season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ team captains for the 2025 season are quarterback Aaron Rodgers, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety/special teams ace Miles Killebrew, the team announced on Monday. The captains were voted on by the players, but head coach Mike Tomlin draws the line in terms of how many captains.

Rodgers will be the offensive captain, while Heyward and Watt will serve as the defensive captains. Killebrew is the special teams captain.

Rodgers, who was signed this offseason, will be a team captain for the 15th time in his career. He was a team captain 12 of his 18 years in Green Bay and the last two years with the New York Jets.

Heyward will be a defensive captain for the 11th consecutive year, 2015-25. Watt is a defensive captain for the fifth time in his career. Watt was also captain in 2020 and 2022-24.

