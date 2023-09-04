Steelers name Pickett, Heyward, Watt, Killebrew team captains

PITTSBURGH — On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers named Kenny Pickett, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew team captains for the 2023 NFL season. The 34-year-old Heyward is serving as a team captain for the ninth consecutive season, while Watt was named a captain for the third team in his career. Killebrew, a mainstay on the special teams units, has been named a captain for the second consecutive season.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the announcement is that second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett was among those chosen by his teammates to lead as captain. Pickett, now the unquestioned starter entering 2023, was flawless during the preseason, orchestrating five touchdown drives in all five of his appearances. This is Pickett’s offense now and his captaincy further solidifies that fact.

The only somewhat surprising omission was that running back Najee Harris was left off the list after serving as a team captain last year. The total number of captains has typically ranged between four-five players throughout Mike Tomlin’s tenure as head coach.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group