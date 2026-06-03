Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith Absent from Minicamp

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was not at the team’s minicamp practice on Wednesday due to an illness, according to team spokesman Burt Lauten.

Lauten noted that Highsmith will continue to be at the practice facility as he has been all offseason.

With Nick Herbig receiving a four-year, $100 million contract extension on Tuesday, there’s been speculation that Highsmith could be on the trade block. Lauten threw cold water on the notion that Highsmith’s absence had anything to do with Herbig’s new deal, however.

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