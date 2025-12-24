Steelers OLB T.J. Watt progressing in return from lung injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has a chance to return to practice this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday, though Tomlin was not definitive on that projection, saying he’s “hopeful” that Watt will be able to get back to work.

Watt has been sidelined since suffering a partially collapsed lung on Dec. 10. Watt’s injury reportedly followed him undergoing a dry needling procedure at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after a workout on a players’ off day. He was quickly hospitalized and had a procedure to correct the injury.

Tomlin said on Tuesday that he is largely recovered from the procedure, and now his readiness will be about his ability to get back into game shape after the lung injury.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group