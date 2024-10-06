Steelers OT Broderick Jones fined for late hit vs. Colts

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Broderick Jones was fined $11,255 for a late hit on Indianapolis Colts nickelback Chris Lammons in Sunday’s 27-24 loss. Jones was not penalized on the play, right guard Spencer Anderson was called for unnecessary roughness instead. Jones and Anderson both pounced on Colts defenders late after Cordarrelle Patterson caught a short check down from Justin Fields for a gain of 5.

Anderson did not receive a fine from the league office. Jones’ made more contact, basically spearing Lammons in the back after the play. Both were dangerous and unnecessary plays by both Anderson and Jones.

The Steelers’ possession ultimately stalled after Anderson’s unnecessary roughness penalty, which took the Steelers out of field goal range. In a three-point loss, that was one of many mishaps by the Steelers against Indy.

