Steelers part ways with promising rookie wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they are releasing rookie wide receiver Max Hurleman as part of their second wave of cuts.

Hurleman, 23, joined the Steelers in May after trying out for the team during rookie minicamp, and he impressed during the preseason, recording three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown while also displaying his eye-popping athleticism during a celebration.

However, it became increasingly clear that he wasn’t going to make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster in a crowded wide receiver room that also includes DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson Scotty Miller, Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Johnson and Ke’Shawn Williams.

It’s safe to assume the Steelers will try to get Hurleman back on their practice squad after showing promise this summer, but that will only happen if he continues to be overlooked by the rest of the NFL.

