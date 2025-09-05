Steelers partner with Wabtec for 2025 season

PITTSBURGH — North Shore-headquartered Wabtec Corp. and the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that the two have inked a partnership featuring branding deals and programming support.

Throughout this year’s season, Wabtec’s branding will be featured on display at home games at Acrisure Stadium, including “interactive displays,” according to a release. This branding will be visible starting with the Steelers home opener on September 14. Wabtec, a global manufacturer of equipment and solutions for the freight and rail industries, will also be the presenting sponsor of the Steelers’ “Power Play” weekly webseries that highlights a key moment from each game.

“We’re excited to welcome Wabtec to the Steelers family,” Steelers Senior Vice President of Business Operations Ryan Huzjak said in a prepared statement. “This partnership unites two historic Pittsburgh-born organizations that are recognized across the globe.”

