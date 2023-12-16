Steelers playoff chances: Pittsburgh in must-win game vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers playoff hopes are forcing them into a must-win scenario against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. For a team that wants their playoff hopes to continue, a loss to the Colts would essentially end any thought of making it to the postseason unless they ran the table. According to Pro Football Focus, if they win, Pittsburgh’s playoff odds shoot up to 56 percent but can fall to as low as 12 percent in a loss.

But don’t just ask the machines, ask any player in the Steelers locker room. The Steelers’ playoff hopes, and Colts’ for that matter, largely ride on this game.

This is a playoff game in my eyes. It’s a game that if we win, it boosts our chances of getting into the playoffs by a lot. If we lose, it takes us pretty much out of the playoffs,” safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group