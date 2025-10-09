Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers calls Myles Garrett ‘Hall of Famer’

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets rid of the ball faster than any other quarterback in the NFL. His average time to throw this season is 2.52 seconds, according to Next Gen Stats.

Getting the ball out quick on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns’ vaunted defense will be imperative, especially with All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett coming off the edge.

“Myles is a Hall of a Famer,” Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “He might not be in yet, but that’s where he’s going. He’s one of the few players in the league over my 21 years you game plan for. If you watch the film, every team has a plan. There have been a few guys over the years like that. We have one, as well.

“When we played the Steelers last year, our plan was to get four hands on T.J. Watt every single play and not let him dominate the game. His brother was the same way when we played J.J. With interior guys, it’s sometimes a little harder, with guys like Aaron Donald and J.J. But Myles is a special talent. Has been since his first year in the league. He’s a game wrecker.”

